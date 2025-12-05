Lazio 1-0 AC Milan, Coppa Italia: Biancocelesti Strike Late As Zaccagni Sends Rossoneri Crashing Out

A late Mattia Zaccagni header secured Lazio’s passage to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, avenging their recent league defeat to AC Milan after a tense, low-scoring contest in Rome that offered few clear-cut chances

Lazio vs AC Milan match report Coppa Italia 2025-26 Round of 16
Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates his goal against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on December 4, 2025.
Summary
  • Lazio won 1-0 against AC Milan in Coppa Italia 2025-26 Round of 16 clash in Rome

  • Zaccagni settled the match with an 80th-minute header from Nuno Tavares’ corner

  • Milan had earlier spurned their best opening when Rafael Leao blazed over from close range

Mattia Zaccagni proved to be the man of the moment as his late goal helped Lazio progress to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 1-0 win over AC Milan

Just five days after Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline in Serie A, Lazio's captain fantastic exacted revenge for Maurizio Sarri's side in a cagey affair on Thursday. 

Lazio started brighter at Stadio Olimpico but were unable to test Mike Maignan, with Valentin Castellanos and Toma Basic skewing strikes wide of the mark early in the game. 

Castellanos did, however, produce the game's first shot on target in the 33rd minute, but Milan captain Maignan comfortably held on as the Rossoneri sought a response. 

Milan's best chance fell to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, though his instinctive backheel did not trouble Christos Mandas before Gustav Isaksen saw his strike saved at the other end.

Loftus-Cheek then headed over shortly after the restart before Alexis Saelemaekers continued Milan's second-half improvement by stinging the palms of Mandas from close in.  

Massimiliano Allegri's side should have taken the lead through Rafael Leao with 19 minutes remaining, but he could only slam his left-footed half-volley high into the stands. 

And Lazio made the most of that reprieve in the 80th minute when Zaccagni peeled off his man before brilliantly heading Nuno Tavares' corner past Maignan for the winner. 

Data Debrief: Lazio march on to the last eight again

After finishing as runners-up in the Coppa Italia in 2025-26, Milan would have fancied another deep run in the competition this season, given their strong start to Serie A, but they were limited to very few chances by a well-drilled Lazio side. 

Indeed, there was little in the shape of goalmouth action, with the Rossoneri only able to generate an expected goals (xG) total of 0.83 from their nine shots compared to Lazio's 0.66 from their 11 attempts, four of which were on target. 

But Lazio showcased their quality, as they often do at this stage of the tournament. They have now passed the round of 16 in each of their last 15 editions of the Coppa Italia, with only Juventus advancing to the quarter-finals as many times as the Biancocelesti over that period.

