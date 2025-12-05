Lazio 1-0 AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Biancocelesti Fail To Break Deadlock Against Rossoneri At Half Time

Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli tackles AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek during their Coppa Italia round of 16 match on December 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Welcome to the live coverage of the Coppa Italia 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture between Lazio and AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The two sides meet again just days after Milan edged a 1-0 win in Serie A, with Rafael Leao’s strike proving decisive. Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, inconsistent in the league and hit by injuries to Danilo Cataldi and Nicolo Rovella, will need a strong performance to progress. AC Milan, under Massimiliano Allegri, arrive in good form after cup wins over Bari and Lecce and will look to extend their run with rotation options available, including Christian Pulisic back in contention. Follow the live scores and updates from the Lazio vs AC Milan football match right here.

5 Dec 2025, 03:11:06 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: GOAL! | 80' LAZ 1-0 MIL Lazio break the deadlock through Zaccagni!! Tavares floated in a perfectly weighted ball into the box from the corner, and Zaccagni outjumped everyone to head it past a hapless Maignan. Lazio take the lead late in Rome!!

5 Dec 2025, 03:02:07 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 71' LAZ 0-0 MIL Leao is slowly growing into the match, which will not be good news for Lazio. After seeing his effort being blocked off by the defence before Loftus-Cheek missed a headed opportunity, the Portuguese striker tested Mandas again, but this time, it went inches past the post. Meanwhile, another change for Lazio, as Tavares comes on in place of Pellegrini.

5 Dec 2025, 02:55:01 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 64' LAZ 0-0 MIL Zaccagni takes a very good free-kick that looked goalbound, but it's blocked by the defence away from the danger area. The wait for the opening goal continues... Meanwhile, the Rossoneri make their first change of the night, with Nkunku replacing Saelemaekers, hoping to spark some attacking intent for his side.

5 Dec 2025, 02:49:28 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 58' LAZ 0-0 MIL As we approach the hour mark, Lazio make the first changes of the game. Dele-Bashiru and and Noslin are on, and making way are Vecino and Castellanos. Will these fresh legs unlock Milan's defence for Sarri's side?

5 Dec 2025, 02:43:07 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 51' LAZ 0-0 MIL The first real sight of goal for AC Milan tonight. Estupinan finally gets some space in front of him to run into and play a cross, and he finds Loftus-Cheek,but the English midfielder heads it high and wide.

5 Dec 2025, 02:36:39 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 2nd Half Starts! | LAZ 0-0 MIL The teams are out of the tunnel and on to the pitch, and Milan get the second half underway. The first half was devoid of any kind of attacking flair, so will get see a different brand of football in the second half? Stay tuned!

5 Dec 2025, 02:19:53 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: HT | LAZ 0-0 MIL Almost all of the forward moves have come through Lazio, but the final piece of action has been really disappointing. AC Milan, meanwhile, have been completely anonymous in Rome so far. It's goalless at the break with everything to play for in the second half. Nothing to separate the sides so far ⏸️



5 Dec 2025, 02:07:48 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 33' LAZ 0-0 MIL Castellanos adds to the shots counter with a powerful low shot from inside the box, but Maignan was alert and got down quickly to snuff out the danger. Lazio have done brilliantly in front of the penalty area, with Castellanos impressing with his hold-up play, but the final effort has left a lot to be desired.

5 Dec 2025, 02:00:23 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 25' LAZ 0-0 MIL The opportunities are starting to roll in, and the best ones have fallen to Lazio. Basic makes a run towarsd the Milan penalty area before having a powerful shot at Maignan's goal, but it goes inches away from the right post.

5 Dec 2025, 01:55:46 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 22' LAZ 0-0 MIL Another good chance for Castellanos to put Lazio ahead! The Argentine found himself in the box but took too long to pull the trigger, and the eventual shot is deflected by the defence away from Basic's path.

5 Dec 2025, 01:47:27 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 12' LAZ 0-0 MIL An excellent early chance for Lazio, and it falls to Castellanos. Guendouzi played a terrific through ball into the box for the Argentine forward to latch on to, but he can't sort his feet out and loses the ball. Vecino then commits a foul and the move comes to an end.

5 Dec 2025, 01:43:29 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: 10' LAZ 0-0 MIL The opening 10 minutes have been pretty evenly contested, with Milan holding a marginal superiority in possession. However, other than Basic's wayward attempt, the game is really yet to open up.

5 Dec 2025, 01:33:55 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: KO | LAZ 0-0 MIL Referee Marco Guida blows the whistle, and Lazio get tonight's Coppa Italia round of 16 clash underway in Rome. Stay tuned for live updates from the match!

5 Dec 2025, 12:53:15 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Head-To-Head Matches played: 84

Lazio wins: 16

AC Milan wins: 39

Draws: 29

5 Dec 2025, 12:38:04 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: MIL Playing XI Starting XI: Mike Maignan (c); Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuele Ricci, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Rafael Leao. Bench: Pietro Terracciano (gk), Lorenzo Torriani (gk), Davide Bartesaghi, Matteo Gabbia, Luka Modric, Christopher Nkunku, David Odogu, Christian Pulisic, Emanuele Sala. Team news for tonight's cup clash 📋



5 Dec 2025, 12:38:04 am IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: LAZ Playing XI Starting XI: Christos Mandas; Adam Marusic, Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli, Luca Pellegrini; Matteo Guendouzi, Matias Vecino, Toma Basic; Gustav Isaksen, Valentin Castellanos, Mattia Zaccagni. Bench: Alessio Furlanetto (gk), Ivan Provedel (gk), Reda Belahyane, Matteo Cancellieri, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Boulaye Dia, Manuel Laazzari, Tijjani Noslin, Patric, Pedro, Oliver Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares. View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.S. Lazio (@official_sslazio)

4 Dec 2025, 11:34:37 pm IST Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Match Details Fixture: Lazio vs AC Milan, Round of 16

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 5)

Live Streaming: -