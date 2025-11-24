Inter Milan Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Nerazzurri, Rossoneri Gear Up For Derby Della Madonnina

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Score, Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 12. | Photo: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 12 fixture between Inter Milan and AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Both sides will come into the first Derby della Madonnina of the season in good form. Inter are on a three-match winning run in the league, and a win tonight will take them over Roma at the top of the league. AC Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions, but missed the chance to go top of the table after a 2-2 draw against Parma. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Milan vs AC Milan football match right here.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: MIL Playing XI! AC Milan XI: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao. Bench: Terracciano, Pittarella, De Winter, Odogu, Estupinan, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Jashari, Nkunku.



Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/yrC5C0cqpH — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 23, 2025

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: INT Playing XI! Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram. Bench: Martinez J., Calligaris, de Vrij, Bisseck, Luis Henrique, Zielinski, Frattesi, Diouf, Bonny, Esposito, Cocchi, Alexiou.

Forza INTERISTI 💪💪@play_eFootball pic.twitter.com/0xYWiE10r3 — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) November 23, 2025

23 Nov 2025, 11:53:41 pm IST Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Points Table Pos Team Pld W D Goals GD Pts 1 Roma 12 9 0 3 +9 27 2 Napoli 12 8 1 3 +8 25 3 Inter Milan 11 8 0 3 +14 24 4 Bologna 12 7 3 2 +13 24 5 AC Milan 11 6 4 1 +8 22 6 Juventus 12 5 5 2 +4 20 7 Como 11 4 6 1 +6 18 8 Sassuolo 11 5 1 5 +2 16 9 Lazio 11 4 3 4 +4 15 10 Udinese 12 4 3 5 -8 15 11 Torino 11 3 5 3 -6 14 12 Cremonese 12 3 5 4 -3 14 13 Atalanta 12 2 7 3 0 13 14 Cagliari 12 2 5 5 -5 11 15 Parma 12 2 5 5 -6 11 16 Lecce 11 2 4 5 -6 10 17 Pisa 11 1 6 4 -6 9 18 Genoa 12 1 5 6 -8 8 19 Fiorentina 12 0 6 6 -9 6 20 Verona 12 0 6 6 -11 6

23 Nov 2025, 11:25:03 pm IST Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Matchday 12

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 24)

Live Streaming/Telecast: None