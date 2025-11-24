Inter Milan Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Nerazzurri, Rossoneri Gear Up For Derby Della Madonnina

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: MIL Playing XI!
AC Milan XI: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao.
Bench: Terracciano, Pittarella, De Winter, Odogu, Estupinan, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Jashari, Nkunku.
Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: INT Playing XI!
Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.
Bench: Martinez J., Calligaris, de Vrij, Bisseck, Luis Henrique, Zielinski, Frattesi, Diouf, Bonny, Esposito, Cocchi, Alexiou.
Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|Goals
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|12
|9
|0
|3
|+9
|27
|2
|Napoli
|12
|8
|1
|3
|+8
|25
|3
|Inter Milan
|11
|8
|0
|3
|+14
|24
|4
|Bologna
|12
|7
|3
|2
|+13
|24
|5
|AC Milan
|11
|6
|4
|1
|+8
|22
|6
|Juventus
|12
|5
|5
|2
|+4
|20
|7
|Como
|11
|4
|6
|1
|+6
|18
|8
|Sassuolo
|11
|5
|1
|5
|+2
|16
|9
|Lazio
|11
|4
|3
|4
|+4
|15
|10
|Udinese
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-8
|15
|11
|Torino
|11
|3
|5
|3
|-6
|14
|12
|Cremonese
|12
|3
|5
|4
|-3
|14
|13
|Atalanta
|12
|2
|7
|3
|0
|13
|14
|Cagliari
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-5
|11
|15
|Parma
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-6
|11
|16
|Lecce
|11
|2
|4
|5
|-6
|10
|17
|Pisa
|11
|1
|6
|4
|-6
|9
|18
|Genoa
|12
|1
|5
|6
|-8
|8
|19
|Fiorentina
|12
|0
|6
|6
|-9
|6
|20
|Verona
|12
|0
|6
|6
|-11
|6
Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Matchday 12
Venue: San Siro, Milan
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 24)
Live Streaming/Telecast: None
Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We have the biggest fixture that Italian football has to offer tonight – the Derby della Madonnina, or the Milan derby, between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the iconic San Siro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.