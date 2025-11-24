Inter Milan Vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Nerazzurri, Rossoneri Gear Up For Derby Della Madonnina

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Score, Italian Serie A 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the INT vs MIL, Matchday 12 fixture at San Siro on November 23, 2025

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live score Italian Serie A 2025-26 matchday 12
Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Score, Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 12. | Photo: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 12 fixture between Inter Milan and AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Both sides will come into the first Derby della Madonnina of the season in good form. Inter are on a three-match winning run in the league, and a win tonight will take them over Roma at the top of the league. AC Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions, but missed the chance to go top of the table after a 2-2 draw against Parma. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Milan vs AC Milan football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: MIL Playing XI!

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao.

Bench: Terracciano, Pittarella, De Winter, Odogu, Estupinan, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Jashari, Nkunku.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score, Seria A: INT Playing XI!

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Bench: Martinez J., Calligaris, de Vrij, Bisseck, Luis Henrique, Zielinski, Frattesi, Diouf, Bonny, Esposito, Cocchi, Alexiou.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Points Table

PosTeamPldWDGoalsGDPts
1Roma12903+927
2Napoli12813+825
3Inter Milan11803+1424
4Bologna12732+1324
5AC Milan11641+822
6Juventus12552+420
7Como11461+618
8Sassuolo11515+216
9Lazio11434+415
10Udinese12435-815
11Torino11353-614
12Cremonese12354-314
13Atalanta12273013
14Cagliari12255-511
15Parma12255-611
16Lecce11245-610
17Pisa11164-69
18Genoa12156-88
19Fiorentina12066-96
20Verona12066-116

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Matchday 12

  • Venue: San Siro, Milan

  • Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

  • Time: 1:15 AM IST (November 24)

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: None

Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We have the biggest fixture that Italian football has to offer tonight – the Derby della Madonnina, or the Milan derby, between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the iconic San Siro. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

