ATP Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Matteo Arnaldi To Earn 500th Career Win

Alexander Zverev racked up his 500th career win on the ATP Tour by beating Matteo Arnaldi to reach the fourth round of the Canadian Open on Thursday.
The German had to do it the hard way, though, coming from a set down to claim a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 victory in two hours and 48 minutes.
Zverev went a break up in the fifth game of the first set but was then pegged back at 4-4 before he had to dig deep to defend the two set points he gifted Arnaldi, though he managed to hold on for a tie-break.
He then defended another set point in the tie-break, but eventually Arnaldi took the lead by converting his fourth.
Zverev improved as the match went on, facing only one break point in the second set as he cruised through to a decider, and he finished that with a five-game winning streak, converting his second match point.
"It's a great achievement. There's not a lot of players that reached that milestone," Zverev said post-match.
"Of course, I still want 500 more, hopefully to come, and maybe even more!
"When you start your career, you wish to play on Tour, you wish to have a successful career, win as many matches as possible. I think 500 is definitely a milestone, and I'm happy about that."
Zverev will face Francisco Cerundolo in the next round.
Meanwhile, 10th seed Daniil Medvedev was stunned in his third-round match as Alexei Popyrin came from behind to continue his title defence.
The Australian battled all the way to triumph 5-7 6-4 6-4 in two and a half hours, earning his fourth Top 20 win of the season.
Popyrin has a perfect 8-0 record in Canada, having won in Toronto last year on his tournament main-draw debut, and claimed his seventh career match win over a former Masters champion at ATP Masters 1000 events, with his last also coming against Medvedev in Paris (R32) last year.
Data Debrief: Zverev hits more than one milestone
Zverev has become the first player born since 1990 to claim 500 match wins at ATP-Tour level – including team events.
However, with his win over Arnaldi, he also reached his 50th ATP Masters 1000 round of 16, becoming just the fourth active player to achieve the feat after Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov.
He faces Cerundolo in search of his 501st victory, but has never beaten the Argentinian in three previous meetings – something that will need to change if he wants a chance to play for an eighth Masters title.