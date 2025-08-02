The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval was a rain-hit affair but an entertaining one, with the hosts gaining an advantage but not before the visiting side making a comeback of their own. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared four wickets each as India bowled out England for 247 on day 2.
India began the day at 213/6 but were bowled out in the next 34 deliveries for 224 with Gus Atkinson impressing with a spell of 5/33. In England's reply, the openers started off on a blistering note, as they rained in boundaries on the Indian bowlers, not before Akash Deep sending back the dangerous Ben Duckett (43).
India ended day 2 at 75/2 with a lead of 52 runs and with the likes of Gill and Karun Nair to follow, the hosts will hope for overcast conditions over The Oval.
Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in London on Friday, the third day of the fifth India vs England Test:
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 3: Hourly Weather Forecast For London
The precipitation is 8 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 3: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 be played?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 is scheduled to start at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).
Where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs England, 5th Test: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue