IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Sudharsan Gone Just Before Stumps | India 75/2

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome to all cricket faithfuls joining us this Friday. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series continues to delight and fascinate with some riveting action, and Day 2 would no doubt bring more of the same. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the fifth Test at the Oval.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Chris Woakes Injury Update
What many feared has been confirmed. Chris Woakes will play no further part in the Test match, having injured his shoulder severely while fielding on the first day. The England and Wales Cricket Board has stated that "a further assessment" will take place at the end of the series.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Start Time, Streaming
Rain permitting, the first ball will be bowled at 3:30pm IST. The second day of the fifth India vs England Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Weather Report
Rain did not affect the start but kept making periodic appearances on Day 1, which not only truncated the action to 64 overs but also affected playing conditions. Rain could play spoilsport today too, as the weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy with broken intervals of showers in the afternoon. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in London.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Streaky Start!
We are off at The Oval, thankfully on time, and it's a lucky escape for Karun Nair. The middle-order batter plays a lazy drive with his hands away from the body, first up against Josh Tongue and the outside edge flies past the slip cordon for four. He gets a single post that and Washington Sundar tucks one away to the fine leg fence for the second boundary of the over. Eventful start.
IND: 213/6 (65)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: India Eight Down
The seventh-wicket defiance ends soon on Day 2, as Karun Nair is trapped in front by a sharp in-dipper from Josh Tongue. Nair reviews, more in hope than belief, and loses the appeal with the ball projected to be crashing into middle stump.
Washington Sundar then looks to take the attack to England but perishes in the process, falling to Gus Atkinson's short-ball ploy. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep now in the middle, and India in desperate need of some lower-order runs.
IND: 220/8 (68)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Innings Update
It's all over in a jiffy. Gus Atkinson claims a fifer (5/33), dislodging Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in space of three balls as England mop up all four remaining wickets for just 20 runs. India are dismissed inside half an hour in the morning.
IND: 224 all out (69.4)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2
We are back on the field and England have their openers ready. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley out on the crease. Mohammed Siraj will open the bowling for India.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Reverse Ramp
Wow! Ben Duckett has reverse ramped Akash Deep for a six over the slip cordon. Outrageous shot that. Duckett makes sure Rishabh Pant is not being missed here. It was a top over from Akash Deep. He was troubling Duckett all through the over and Duckett said I'll take you on.
ENG 24/0 (4) trail by 200 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Quick Start For England
England openers are bazballing on the toughest pitch of the series. They are swinging at everything and while there have been a lot of misses, lot of boundaries have also flown. 50 is up for England in just 7 overs. Very enterprising batting so far. Bravery at its best.
ENG 51/0 (7)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: WICKET!
ENG 93/1 (13) trail by 131 runs
First wicket for India and it is Ben Duckett who has fallen. He tries another reverse scoop off Akash Deep but this time the left-hander can only edge the ball to the wicket-keeper. End of a remarkable 43 off just 38 balls that has put India under tremendous pressure. Ollie Pope comes out to bat at the Oval, his home ground.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: LUNCH
50 for Zak Crawley, 100 for England and we head for Lunch on the second day. Indian bowlers have taken to the cleaners by the two English openers. Credit to Crawley and Duckett for shocking the Indian bowlers with some audacious bowling.
England 109/1 (16)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Session 2
Akash Deep with the ball and he is bowling over the wicket to Zak Crawley. India really need wickets but at the same time they can not be giving away runs at the pace they were doing before the break.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
There comes the second wicket. India have been disciplined since the Lunch break and that forces Crawley to try something agressive. He goes to pull this good length ball from Prasidh Krisna but ends up miscuing it to Ravindra Jadeja at square leg.
ENG 129/2 (21.1)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
India find the breakthrough. Ollie Pope will have to move back to the dressing room. Mohammed Siraj with the wicket. The ball jags back sharply into Pope and hits the English skipper's back pad. India go up in appeal but the umpire denies. However, India review and get the prized wicket.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
Joe Root is gone! Massive wicket for India and it is Mohammed Siraj who gets his second wicket. Full wobbling delivery which jags back into Root sharply and hits him on the pads. Umpire says out and Root goes back taking a review along.
ENG 175/4 (33) England trail by 49 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
Third wicket for Siraj in this spell and India are making a quiet comeback here. This is a yorker which swings into Jacob Bethell very late and hits his boots. India have now sent back half the English side but the lead is not that big.
ENG 196/5 (37)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: FOUR!
Beautiful cover drive from Harry Brook to end the over and England are now just nine runs behind India's first innings total of 224.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
Jamie Smith is gone and India get their seventh wicket. Prasidh Krishna bowls short and wide, Smith goes for a hard cut but the ball flies off the edge of his bat to the second slip where KL Rahul takes a sharp catch.
ENG 215/6 (42.1) England trail by 9 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
Another wicket for India as Prasidh Krishna strikes twice in the same over to get rid of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton. That will also be Tea and the second session is done. India have struck back quite brilliantly. Remember, Chris Woakes will not bat. So, England have two wickets left now.
ENG 215/7 (42.5) trail by 9 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2
The game resumes after Tea and we are in the final session of the day. England are just nine runs behind and have only two batters left.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: England Take Lead
England have taken the lead for the first time in this match. What a brilliant back and forth action so far in this Test. India are aiming to get the wicket of Harry Brook now who is batting on 40.
ENG 231/7 (46.1) lead by 7 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Rain
First rain interruption of the day and players are walking back. England lead by 18 runs but things are really in balance as of now.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Rain Stops
We are seeing live visuals of covers being removed from the pitch. So that is a good news. We will get an update soon.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Back
The players are back on the field. While England are eight down, this is their last batting pair as Chris Woakes would not be able to bat or even bowl due to a soldier injury.
ENG 242/8 (48) lead by 18 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Brooks FIFTY!
A powerful shot towards extra cover by Brooks. Well fielded at the end, but Brooks gets two and reaches his half century in 57 balls. A very important innings considering the context of the match.
ENG 245/8 (49/3) lead by 21 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Brooks OUT!
Siraj, India's hero today, dislodges the bails and Brooks' and England's innings are done. The latest scalp makes Siraj the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
ENG 247 (51.2) lead by 23 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Jaiswal, Rahul On Strike
Yashavi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are out on the crease to start India's second innings. A terrific cut shot from Jaiswal off Atkinson in the very first delivery - the sign of things to come?
IND 0/0 (0) trail by 23 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2
India are now in the lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal is going after every other ball and has just been given a life by Harry Brook in the slips. But that would not stop Jaiswal from being agressive. KL Rahul, on the other hand, is backing his defence to stay in the middle for long.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: SIX
First six of the innings for India and no surprises it is Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is looking to go after everything here. He wants quick runs and is punishing any error from England bowlers. The left-hander is batting at 33 off just 27 balls.
IND 41/0 (9) India lead by 18 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
KL Rahul is gone. Josh Tongue was really troubling him with some tight line and length and the pacer finally gets the reward of his good bowling. Rahul just hangs his bat outside the off-stump to this good length ball and edges it to slips.
IND 46/1 (9.5) lead by 23 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Dropped
Substitute fielder Liam Dawson has dropped a dolly at deep fine leg. Jaiswal tries to pull Josh Tongue but mistimes it to Dawson who seemed to have no clue where the ball was. He could not judge the ball and thus dropped an easy catch. Jaiswal gets a life.
IND 56/1 (14) lead by 33 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Wicket!
Sai Sudharsan has to depart. Atkinson gets his first wicket of this innings. The ball just shoots into Sudharsan's pads and he can not do much. Sudharsan also waste a review before going back. Not the best time for India to lose a wicket.
India 75/2 (18) lead by 52 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Stumps
India 75/2 (18) lead by 52 runs
Day 2: Stumps
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2
Another absolutely fascinating day of cricket. India were bowled out quickly early in the day for 224 with Gus Atkinson finishing with five wickets. England raced to a rapid start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett matching fire with fire. However, once the 92-run opening stand was broken, India mounted a comeback thanks to a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. England were bowled out for 247 and India took a 52-run lead by the end of the day. Yashasvi Jaiswal has attacked and scored a half-century while India have lost Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Scorecard
India 2nd Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 51 KL Rahul c Root b Josh Tongue 7 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Gus Atkinson 11 Akash Deep batting 4
Extras: (LB-2) 2 Totals (For 2 wickets in 18 overs) 75 Fall of wickets 1-46, 2-70.
Bowling: Gus Atkinson 6-2-26-1, Josh Tongue 7-1-25-1, Jamie Overton 5-1-22-0.
