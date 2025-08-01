IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Sudharsan Gone Just Before Stumps | India 75/2

Another absolutely fascinating day of cricket. India were bowled out quickly early in the day for 224 with Gus Atkinson finishing with five wickets. England raced to a rapid start with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett matching fire with fire. However, once the 92-run opening stand was broken, India mounted a comeback thanks to a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. England were bowled out for 247 and India took a 52-run lead by the end of the day. Yashasvi Jaiswal has attacked and scored a half-century while India have lost Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul.