Rosenborg's Tomas Nemcik, left, and Mainz' Andreas Hanche-Olsen, center, after the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Rosenborg's Ole Saeter, front right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Jae-sung Lee, right, and Rosenborg's Santeri Vaeaenaenen, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Andreas Hanche-Olsen, right, and Rosenborg's Dino Islamovic, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Dominik Andreas Hanche-Olsen, right, and Rosenborg's Jesper Reitan-Sunde, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Rosenborg's Dino Islamovic, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Dominik Kohr, right, and Rosenborg's Rasmus Sandberg, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz' Paul Nebel, left, and Rosenborg's Adrian Pereira, right, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.
Mainz supporters set off flares and fireworks before the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.