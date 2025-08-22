Football

Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz, UEFA Conference League Playoff 1st Leg: Saeter’s Late Goal Seals Comeback Win

Ole Saeter scored in the 90th minute as Rosenborg completed a 2-1 comeback victory against FSV Mainz in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff at Lerkendal Stadion. Mainz took an early lead as Nadiem Amiri scored a stunning goal in the 26th minute, but Dino Islamovic scored from the spot right before half-time to level the scores. Mainz were the better side for most of the match in their first European fixture since December 2016, but Rosenborg turned the tables when Ole Saeter headed in the winner in the 90th minute to give his side an advantage ahead of the second leg.