Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz, UEFA Conference League Playoff 1st Leg: Saeter’s Late Goal Seals Comeback Win

Ole Saeter scored in the 90th minute as Rosenborg completed a 2-1 comeback victory against FSV Mainz in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff at Lerkendal Stadion. Mainz took an early lead as Nadiem Amiri scored a stunning goal in the 26th minute, but Dino Islamovic scored from the spot right before half-time to level the scores. Mainz were the better side for most of the match in their first European fixture since December 2016, but Rosenborg turned the tables when Ole Saeter headed in the winner in the 90th minute to give his side an advantage ahead of the second leg.

P
UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Tomas Nemcik
Rosenborg's Tomas Nemcik, left, and Mainz' Andreas Hanche-Olsen, center, after the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Ole Saeter
Rosenborg's Ole Saeter, front right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Jae-sung Lee
Mainz' Jae-sung Lee, right, and Rosenborg's Santeri Vaeaenaenen, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Andreas Hanche-Olsen
Mainz' Andreas Hanche-Olsen, right, and Rosenborg's Dino Islamovic, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz_Andreas Hanche-Olsen
Mainz' Dominik Andreas Hanche-Olsen, right, and Rosenborg's Jesper Reitan-Sunde, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Dino Islamovic
Rosenborg's Dino Islamovic, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Nadiem Amiri
Mainz' Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Dominik Kohr
Mainz' Dominik Kohr, right, and Rosenborg's Rasmus Sandberg, left, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Paul Nebel
Mainz' Paul Nebel, left, and Rosenborg's Adrian Pereira, right, challenge for the ball during the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 1st Leg match Rosenborg Vs FSV Mainz 05_Mainz supporters
Mainz supporters set off flares and fireworks before the Conference League play off first leg soccer match between Rosenborg and FSV Mainz 05 in Trondheim, Norway.

