Crystal Palace 1-0 Fredrikstad, UEFA Conference League Playoff 1st Leg: Mateta Strike Gives Eagles Advantage

Crystal Palace secured a 1-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 playoff tie against Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header in the 54th minute was the difference between the two sides, with the Frenchman capitalising on a deflected effort from Will Hughes. Despite sustained pressure from Crystal Palace, resulting in Daniel Munoz hitting the post, Fredrikstad defended resolutely, keeping the deficit to one goal, which they will attempt to overturn in their home leg in Norway.