Day In Pics: August 21, 2025

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and others during the India-Russia Business Forum.
BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik being discharged from the hospital, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian is also seen.
INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files his nomination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar are also seen.
Wrecked remains of a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, after it skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge, in Kathua. 1 dead, 39 injured, according to officials.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MPs Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, and others during a meeting.
Actor Mohanlal performs rituals during his visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.
INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, center, with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and others visits the Gandhi Statue, before filing his nomination, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.
Animal lovers hold a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Shree Cement's plant, in Etah.
Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Union (ASANWU) members hold a protest over 'Family Resource Survey' system, in Guwahati.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla during a meeting, in New Delhi. Shukla returned to India following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold a protest after a class 10th student of the Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School was stabbed to death on Tuesday, allegedly by his junior following a minor scuffle, in Ahmedabad.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the state Madarsa Education Board ‘Shatabdi Samaroh’, in Patna.
People gatehr as joint teams from District Administration, Municipal Corporation and Police demolish properties belonging to the 'Machli' family, accused of being involved in illegal drug trade, in Bhopal.
The Aunta – Simaria bridge on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar on Aug. 22.
People gather for the second State-level conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Madurai.
Opposition's vice-presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Police personnel with 29 accused arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud, in Varanasi.
National Health Mission (NHM) employees take part in a Tiranga Yatra to protest against the government as part of their indefinite strike against the Chhattisgarh government regarding their 10-point demands, in Bastar district.