Day In Pics: August 21, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 21, 2025

India-Russia Business Forum
India-Russia Business Forum | Photo: @DrSJaishankar on X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and others during the India-Russia Business Forum.

Naveen Patnaik discharged after three days of hospitalisation; VK Pandian
Naveen Patnaik discharged after three days of hospitalisation | Photo: PTI

BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik being discharged from the hospital, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian is also seen.

Oppositions Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files nomination
Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files nomination | Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files his nomination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar are also seen.

Bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J-K
Bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J-K | Photo: PTI

Wrecked remains of a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, after it skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge, in Kathua. 1 dead, 39 injured, according to officials.

Rekha Gupta with Praveen Khandelwal
Rekha Gupta with Praveen Khandelwal | Photo: @PKhandelwal_MP on X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MPs Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, and others during a meeting.

Mohanlal at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Mohanlal at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple | Photo: PTI

Actor Mohanlal performs rituals during his visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.

B Sudershan Reddy visits Parliament
B Sudershan Reddy visits Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, center, with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and others visits the Gandhi Statue, before filing his nomination, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue
Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Animal lovers hold a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Shree Cements plant
Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Shree Cement's plant | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Shree Cement's plant, in Etah.

ASANWU protest in Guwahati
ASANWU protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Union (ASANWU) members hold a protest over 'Family Resource Survey' system, in Guwahati.

Rajnath Singh with Shubhanshu Shukla
Rajnath Singh with Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: @rajnathsingh on X via PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla during a meeting, in New Delhi. Shukla returned to India following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

NSUI protest in Ahmedabad
NSUI protest in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold a protest after a class 10th student of the Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School was stabbed to death on Tuesday, allegedly by his junior following a minor scuffle, in Ahmedabad.

Nitish Kumar at Shatabdi Samaroh
Nitish Kumar at Shatabdi Samaroh | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the state Madarsa Education Board ‘Shatabdi Samaroh’, in Patna.

Machli family properties demolition
'Machli' family properties demolition | Photo: PTI

People gatehr as joint teams from District Administration, Municipal Corporation and Police demolish properties belonging to the 'Machli' family, accused of being involved in illegal drug trade, in Bhopal.

PM Modi to inaugurate Aunta - Simaria bridge in Bihar
PM Modi to inaugurate Aunta - Simaria bridge in Bihar | Photo: @narendramodi on X via PTI

The Aunta – Simaria bridge on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar on Aug. 22.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagams conference in Madurai
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's conference in Madurai | Photo: PTI

People gather for the second State-level conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Madurai.

VP candidate Sudarshan Reddy meets Kejriwal
VP candidate Sudarshan Reddy meets Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Varanasi: 29 arrested for cyber fraud
Varanasi: 29 arrested for cyber fraud | Photo: PTI

Police personnel with 29 accused arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud, in Varanasi.

NHM employees protest in Chhattisgarh
NHM employees protest in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

National Health Mission (NHM) employees take part in a Tiranga Yatra to protest against the government as part of their indefinite strike against the Chhattisgarh government regarding their 10-point demands, in Bastar district.

