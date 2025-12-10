IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

Arshdeep commented as to how Bumrah can get 'Kohli' like treatment
Bumrah joined Arshdeep in the 100 club
India beat South Africa in the 1st T20I
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has amusingly revealed that how Jasprit Bumrah can appear on his Instagram reels, on, similar to how Virat Kohli did during the recently concluded third ODI.
Arshdeep has been a hit on social media, with many fellow cricket members appearing on his Instagram. After the third ODI, Kohli appeared with Arshdeep with the video going viral.
Bumrah joined 100 club in the T20Is during the Cuttack game, with the former joining Arshdeep in the same company. The left-arm swing bowler was questioned post-game as to how Bumrah can appear on his Insta videos.
Arshdeep revealed in a hilarious way by stating that Bumrah must improve his bowling and take wickets before he appears with him in a video.
"Jassi bhai still needs to take some more wickets to feature on my Instagram. So, if he keeps working on that and keeps taking wickets, he might feature on my Instagram as well," said Arshdeep.
He further said, “My relationship with him is very good. He’s a gentle senior, never harsh on youngsters and always very polite. Being Punjabi as well, it’s easy for both of us to gel.
"Bowling with him makes things easier for me because batters usually look to attack my overs. Even bad balls can get me wickets because they know they won’t get easy runs at the other end. It benefits me, and I absolutely enjoy bowling alongside him,” Arshdeep was quoted speaking during JioStar’s post-match show ‘Cricket Live’.
Together, Bumrah and Arshdeep have taken 47 wickets in 14 T20Is so far and have formed a lethal bowling pair in the shortest format of the game. India defeated South Africa in the 1st T20I by 101 runs with the action now moving to the second game in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.