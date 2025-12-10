IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

Arshdeep has been a hit on social media, with many fellow cricket members appearing on his Instagram. After the third ODI, Kohli appeared with Arshdeep with the video going viral

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah (Right)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep commented as to how Bumrah can get 'Kohli' like treatment

  • Bumrah joined Arshdeep in the 100 club

  • India beat South Africa in the 1st T20I

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has amusingly revealed that how Jasprit Bumrah can appear on his Instagram reels, on, similar to how Virat Kohli did during the recently concluded third ODI.

Arshdeep has been a hit on social media, with many fellow cricket members appearing on his Instagram. After the third ODI, Kohli appeared with Arshdeep with the video going viral.

Bumrah joined 100 club in the T20Is during the Cuttack game, with the former joining Arshdeep in the same company. The left-arm swing bowler was questioned post-game as to how Bumrah can appear on his Insta videos.

Arshdeep revealed in a hilarious way by stating that Bumrah must improve his bowling and take wickets before he appears with him in a video.

"Jassi bhai still needs to take some more wickets to feature on my Instagram. So, if he keeps working on that and keeps taking wickets, he might feature on my Instagram as well," said Arshdeep.

He further said, “My relationship with him is very good. He’s a gentle senior, never harsh on youngsters and always very polite. Being Punjabi as well, it’s easy for both of us to gel.

"Bowling with him makes things easier for me because batters usually look to attack my overs. Even bad balls can get me wickets because they know they won’t get easy runs at the other end. It benefits me, and I absolutely enjoy bowling alongside him,” Arshdeep was quoted speaking during JioStar’s post-match show ‘Cricket Live’.

Related Content
Related Content

Together, Bumrah and Arshdeep have taken 47 wickets in 14 T20Is so far and have formed a lethal bowling pair in the shortest format of the game. India defeated South Africa in the 1st T20I by 101 runs with the action now moving to the second game in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  2. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  3. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Why Didn't Hardik Bowl In Powerplay? SKY Explains

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  2. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Day In Pics: December 09, 2025

  5. Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of ‘Anti-National’ Vote Rigging

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  3. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  4. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  5. RSF Says Israel Responsible For Nearly Half Of All Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days