The Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta described the case as an instance of “brutal and inhuman custodial torture” and “deeply shocking to the conscience of this court.” It highlighted the “complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilli powder and electric shocks” and stated that the violation of Article 21 was “not only evident but egregious.” The bench noted that Chohan suffered life-debilitating injuries at the hands of “fellow state actors” and that repeated complaints were ignored.