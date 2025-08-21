CBI arrests eight J&K police personnel, including DSP and Inspector, for custodial torture of Constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan.
Supreme Court orders FIR, Rs 50 lakh compensation, and departmental action against the officers involved.
Victim suffered genital mutilation, electric shocks, and inhuman treatment during illegal detention at Kupwara interrogation centre.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, an Inspector, and an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in connection with the alleged custodial torture of a police constable, officials said. According to PTI, the arrests were made following the Supreme Court’s orders issued on 21 July directing the CBI to register an FIR in the case.
The accused officers have been instructed to surrender their weapons and other government-issued items to the respective District Police Lines. One of the accused, a Special Police Officer (SPO) serving on an honorarium, has been disengaged and removed from the SPO rolls, reported PTI.
The case relates to the alleged torture of Constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan, who was summoned from Baramulla to the Joint Interrogation Centre, Kupwara, on 17 February 2023 in connection with a narcotics investigation.
According to PTI, Chohan was held in illegal detention from 20 to 26 February 2023, during which he suffered severe beatings with iron rods and wooden sticks, electric shocks, mutilation of his genitals, and insertion of red pepper into his rectum. His private parts were allegedly severed on 26 February 2023, when he was admitted to SKIMS Hospital.
The FIR, registered on the Supreme Court’s direction, names DSP Aijaz Ahmad Naiko, Sub-Inspector Riyaz Ahmad, and six other officers, alleging criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, and other charges. Two additional police personnel were identified during the investigation for aiding the alleged torture and obstructing the probe. PTI reported how the then Kupwara SSP, who had requisitioned Chohan’s transfer, is not named as an accused.
The Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta described the case as an instance of “brutal and inhuman custodial torture” and “deeply shocking to the conscience of this court.” It highlighted the “complete mutilation of his genitalia, use of pepper/chilli powder and electric shocks” and stated that the violation of Article 21 was “not only evident but egregious.” The bench noted that Chohan suffered life-debilitating injuries at the hands of “fellow state actors” and that repeated complaints were ignored.
The apex court also rejected the Union Territory’s claim that the injuries were self-inflicted, terming the suicide theory untenable in light of the medical evidence and timeline of events. The court ordered the UT administration to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to Chohan, recoverable from the responsible officers, and directed departmental proceedings against them following the CBI investigation.
The Supreme Court further instructed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into systemic issues at the Joint Interrogation Centre, including reviewing all CCTV footage, interrogating personnel present during the relevant period, forensic examination of the premises, and an evaluation of detention and interrogation protocols.
PTI reported that the investigation aims to hold accountable the officers responsible for one of the most barbaric instances of custodial torture in the region.
(With inputs from PTI)