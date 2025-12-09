Kupwara Court Rejects Bail for 8 Cops Accused of Custodial Torture

Sessions judge denies relief to DySP and seven policemen, ruling that default bail doesn’t apply as the CBI filed the chargesheet on time and no new circumstances justify reconsideration.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kupwara Court Rejects Bail for 8 Cops Accused of Custodial Torture
Kupwara Court Rejects Bail for 8 Cops Accused of Custodial Torture File Photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Court says the accused failed to establish grounds for bail and default bail is “untenable” after timely filing of challan.

  • Eight J&K Police personnel, including a DySP, were arrested by the CBI for allegedly torturing a constable in custody in 2022.

  • Judge holds that issues like sanction will be examined later at the charge/discharge stage, not at this interim stage

 A sessions court in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday rejected the bail applications of eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police who were arrested on charges of torturing a cop in custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara, Manjeet Singh Manhas, while disposing of the two bail applications moved by the accused cops, rejected the pleas saying the applicants have not been able to make out a case for the grant of bail.

Judge Manhas said, "This court is of the considered view that the applicants have not been able to make out any case for the grant of bail at this stage. The plea of default bail is untenable in law in view of the presentation of the challan within the statutory period, and no substantial change in circumstances has occurred subsequent to the rejection of their earlier bail applications." The court also ruled that the legal effect of the absence of sanction, if any, shall be examined at the appropriate stage of consideration of charge or discharge and not at this interim stage.

Related Content
Related Content

"Accordingly, the present bail applications, being devoid of merit, are dismissed," the court said.

Eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel including a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) were arrested by the CBI in August for inflicting "brutal and inhuman custodial torture" on a fellow police constable Khursheed Ahmad Chohan two years ago.

The cops who were arrested are Deputy Superintendent of Police Aijaz Ahmad Naiko, Sub-Inspector Riyaz Ahmad, Jahangir Ahmad, Mohammad Yunus, Shakir Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Altaf Hussain and Shahnawaz.

While Naiko had moved an individual bail application, the remaining accused persons had moved a joint bail application.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  5. Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion