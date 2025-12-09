Kupwara Court Rejects Bail for 8 Cops Accused of Custodial Torture

Judge Manhas said, "This court is of the considered view that the applicants have not been able to make out any case for the grant of bail at this stage. The plea of default bail is untenable in law in view of the presentation of the challan within the statutory period, and no substantial change in circumstances has occurred subsequent to the rejection of their earlier bail applications." The court also ruled that the legal effect of the absence of sanction, if any, shall be examined at the appropriate stage of consideration of charge or discharge and not at this interim stage.