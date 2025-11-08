Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Kupwara, Two Terrorists Killed

The Army on Friday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing two unidentified terrorists, officials confirmed.
According to the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, the operation was launched in the Keran sector following specific intelligence inputs from various agencies about a possible infiltration bid.
“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire,” the Army said in a post on X.
“Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress,” it added.
