Two terrorists killed in Gurez sector during LoC infiltration attempt.
Joint Army and J&K Police operation launched on intelligence alert.
Troops engaged intruders; operation ongoing.
Two militants were killed after security forces intercepted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Thursday.
The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said troops on alert spotted suspicious movement and challenged the intruders. The terrorists reportedly opened fire indiscriminately, to which the troops responded. “Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the statement said.
According to PTI, intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police had indicated a possible infiltration, prompting a joint operation by the Indian Army and police in the area.
PTI reported that the operation is ongoing, with security forces maintaining a presence in the area to prevent further infiltration.
(With inputs from PTI)