Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralise militants following intelligence on cross-border infiltration; operation ongoing.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
The terrorists reportedly opened fire indiscriminately, to which the troops responded. File Photo; Representational Image
Two militants were killed after security forces intercepted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Thursday.

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said troops on alert spotted suspicious movement and challenged the intruders. The terrorists reportedly opened fire indiscriminately, to which the troops responded. “Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the statement said.

An encounter breaks out between the security forces and militants - PTI
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, intelligence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police had indicated a possible infiltration, prompting a joint operation by the Indian Army and police in the area.

Representational Image - null
Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Neutralised Near LOC In Kupwara

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that the operation is ongoing, with security forces maintaining a presence in the area to prevent further infiltration.

(With inputs from PTI)

