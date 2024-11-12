J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora

The surge in violence continues in Jammu Kashmir with another encounter breaking out in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The encounter has taken place in less than 48 hours since one soldier was killed and three others were injured in Kishtwar on Sunday.
According to the officials, the security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district based on a specific intelligence input indicating the presence of militants. The gunfight broke after the militants were challenged by the security forces, who in turn started firing.
“On 12 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area Nagmarg of Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress”, the Chinar Corps wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Today's development came after a gunfight in Kishtwar killed a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army's special forces while three other officers were injured on Sunday. The deceased officer was identified as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para.
Another joint operation between police and security forces was underway in the Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city after intelligence suggested the presence of militants.
This recent surge in encounters in the valley points to a resurgence of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks have increased since the new government was formed On October 16.
Amid escalated terror activities, especially after the formation of the National Conference government on, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha recently directed the security forces to go searching for militants and ensure that no terror activities are carried out to breach the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley.
The Union territoiry has witnessed the trend since earlier this year. While Kashmir has always been the center of militant activities, the attacks are also increasingly happening in the relatively less affected area in the Jammu region.