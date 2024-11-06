National

Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Encounter
Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces during the night in Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Officials said contact was established with the militants and a firefight began. Exchange of fire was going on and the operation is in progress, the officials added.

