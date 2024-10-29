JK Army Encounter: Second Militant Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents

In a fresh gunfight that erupted on Tuesday morning, a militant hiding in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region was killed. According to the officials, privy with the development, the security forces launched their final assault against militants holed up in the area.
With this, two militants have been neutralized in the military operations in Akhnoor while efforts are still underway to neutralize their third associate who reportedly is still hiding in the forest area near the Assan temple in Jogwan village.
Military op in Akhnoor: Key points
According to PTI, one of the three militants who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) was killed by the evening.
It has been reported that the militants were hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in Khour. Following an all-night search operation, the security forces on Tuesday morning launched a final assault against the holed-up terrorists around 7 am in the Bhattal Aera of Khour.
On Tuesday morning before the second militant was killed, the local people heard deafening explosions followed by intense firing that continued for over an hour incluing intermittent exchange of fire.
On Monday, Phantom, a four-year-old valiant Army dog, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.
Besides helicopters and drones, for the very first time, the Army deployed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site.
Baramulla, Ganderbal: Similar recent incidents
In recent times, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a number of similar encounters that broke out between the armed forces and the militants in several areas of the Union Territory.
Taking cognisance of the increased reports of bloodshed in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that every drop of innocent blood spilt in the valley would be avenged.
Last week, two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district while days before that, militants gunned down a local doctor and six non-local labourers at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal.