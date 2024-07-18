JK: 2 Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda

In an anti-infiltration bid carried out by the Army personnel, two militants were killed along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. As per reports, the operation lasted over an hour at the Jaddan Bata village around 2 am after the militants fired at a makeshift security camp inside a government school.
Moreover, two army soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district earlier today. According to a defence official, one of the critically injured soldiers was evacuated to a Command Hospital in Udhampur on an advanced light helicopter (ALH) in inclement weather.
"Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur saved a critically injured soldier's life in Doda (J&K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication & bravery," PRO Defence Jammu posted on X.
Today's anti-infiltration bid came after a series of terror attacks in Doda since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in an attack at the Chattergala pass. T
On June 26, three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh, while another encounter happened in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.
So far, 27 people, including 11 security personnel and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu this year.