Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op

The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am on Thursday, July 18, when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

Doda encounter
A security official stands guard amid heavy security near the site of a recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Photo: PTI
Days after four soldiers Indian Army soldiers died in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, two jawans were injured in a fresh exchange of fire with militants in a forest village of the district early Thursday.

Two soldiers suffered minor injuries in the militants' firing after security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire erupted that went on for more than an hour.

Efforts were on to flush out the terrorists on Thursday morning, officials cited in a news agency PTI report said.

Recent Attacks In Doda

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The operation entered fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has seen an uptick in attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.

The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9 who were killed after the bus they were travelling in fell of a gorge after armed terrorists opened fire at it.

