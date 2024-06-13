J&K Terror Attacks: 4 Incidents In 3 Days, 2 In 24 Hours; Sketch Of Suspects Released | Key Points

Four terror attacks in three days, out of which three took place in 24 hours, have rocked Jammu and Kashmir, with seven security personnel getting injured in the recent gunfire that broke out in Doda district when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area on Wednesday night.
This was the third terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours, the second in Doda alone and the fourth in the Union Territory in three days.
Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attacks | Key Points
Doda Terrorist Attack: Seven security personnel were reportedly injured Wednesday evening when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated, officials said. An intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
4 Terror Incidents In J&K In 24 Hours: The above attack was the second terror-related incident in Doda in 24 hours and fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Tuesday evening, five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla pass of Doda.
Sketch Of Doda Attacks' Suspects: Doda police release sketches of four terrorists who are roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh and are involved in terror-related activities. J&K police announce a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakhs for providing the information of each terrorist.
Kathua Attack On June 11: In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.
Reasi Bus Ambush On June 9: On Sunday, June 9, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and plunged into a deep gorge after the ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on Sunday, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.
Sketch Of Reasi Attack Suspects: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the Reasi attack and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him. The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, an official said and appealed to people provide information.