J&K Terror Attacks: 4 Incidents In 3 Days, 2 In 24 Hours; Sketch Of Suspects Released | Key Points

Reasi Bus Ambush On June 9: On Sunday, June 9, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and plunged into a deep gorge after the ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on Sunday, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.