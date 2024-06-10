Reasi, J&K, Terrorist Attack: 3 Women, 2 Kids Among 9 Dead In Bus Ambush; Massive Security Op On | Key Points

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain with security personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir Photo: PTI

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain with security personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir Photo: PTI