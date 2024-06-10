Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'

Nine people including three women have been killed, while 33 injured after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The incident occurred on Sunday evening.
The 53-seater bus was enroute from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, when it veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge.
The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area, reported PTI.
"Nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured," the report quoting Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.
Reports said the two terrorists masks opened fire on the bus, hitting the driver and some passengers.
As per IE report, three passengers had died of bullet injuries, and the rest in the bus crash.
The victims, after visiting Shiv Khori, a Lord Shiva shrine near Ransoo, were on their way to Katra town, which acts as a base camp for those visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills, the above report mentioned.
The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.
Terror attack condemned:
President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families.
"I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack. He directed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.
Union Minister Amit Shah said those involved in the dastardly terror attack on pilgrims will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.
"Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law," he wrote on 'X'.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the prime minister took stock of the situation in the aftermath of the attack and directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.
"All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance," he said.
The Congress said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives.. ."
Former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC), Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath, also condemned the terrorist attack.
"Terrible news from Reasi in J&K ... I unequivocally condemn this attack. It is unfortunate to see areas that had previously been cleared of all militants see a return of militancy. May the deceased rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery," Omar posted on X.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of nine people in an attack by terrorists.
Taking to X, Banerjee said, "Learnt that there has been an incident of attack on some pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, and there have been consequently 9 deaths. The matter should be immediately investigated into. I convey my profound condolences to the victim families."