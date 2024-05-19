National

Reporter's Guarantee | Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, and Article 370

Outlook's Editor Chinki Sinha and Special Correspondent Naseer Ganai speak with former Chief Minister of J&K and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad. He discusses the development in the state during Prime Minister Modi's government, unemployment among the youth, and the lost cause of the abrogation of Article 370. He also expresses his feelings about his former political association Congress and the idea of secularism in the political landscape today.