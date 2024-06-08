ECI Hints Towards Holding Assembly Polls In Jammu Kashmir

The assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The last time Jammu and Kashmir had its own Chief Minister was in June 2018. It was when Mehbooba Mufti was the erstwhile state’s CM. Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor’s rule from 2018. Following Article 370 abrogation and subsequent downgrading of State to UT, J&K administration has been led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha