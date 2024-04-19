Jammu And Kashmir: A Return To The Ballot?

This time, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from this constituency, while the NC has fielded Gujjar leader Mian Altaf. Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad withdrew his candidacy and has announced that he will not be contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Historically, the constituency has been a stronghold of Mehbooba, the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Since its establishment, the PDP has exerted significant influence in South Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and Mehbooba’s arrest for nearly two years, the party experienced large-scale defections, with defectors forming the Apni Party, which is being dubbed the “BJP’s B-team” by both the NC and the PDP. The Apni Party has fielded Zafar Iqbal Manhas as its candidate from Rajouri-Anantnag, abstaining from fielding candidates in other constituencies.