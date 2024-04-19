Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling To Begin At 7 AM Across 102 Seats In 21 States/UTs

The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

While voting for Phase 1 is taking place on today, April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 89 constituencies

Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Know Voting Day In Your Constituency