Elections

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling To Begin At 7 AM Across 102 Seats In 21 States/UTs

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE: With around 969 million voters, India's Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the world's largest-ever democratic exercise is kickstarting today with the first phase of voting happening from 7 am in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories. The results of India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled on June 4, will decide whether the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will come to power at the Centre for a consecutive third term or if the Opposition, which has united under a bloc called 'INDIA', will remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation from the central government position.

Nayanika Sengupta
19 April 2024
Lok Sabha Polls: 'Vote From Home' Facility For Senior Citizens, PwDs

The Election Commission has introduced 'vote-from-home' facilities for citizens over 85 and persons with disabilities for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The move marks the first time the poll body has offered this service.

Additional provisions include volunteers, wheelchairs, transport facilities, special facilities at polling stations, and school facilities.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates

The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

While voting for Phase 1 is taking place on today, April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

  • Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

  • Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 89 constituencies

  • Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

  • Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

  • Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

  • Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

  • Phase 7/June 1 -  8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Know Voting Day In Your Constituency

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting | Key Points

  • The Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place today, April 19. A total 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories will be voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, starting Friday, April 19.

  • Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.

  • The states where voting is taking place in Phase 1 are: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

