Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Polling To Begin At 7 AM Across 102 Seats In 21 States/UTs

Lok Sabha Polls: 'Vote From Home' Facility For Senior Citizens, PwDs
The Election Commission has introduced 'vote-from-home' facilities for citizens over 85 and persons with disabilities for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The move marks the first time the poll body has offered this service.
Additional provisions include volunteers, wheelchairs, transport facilities, special facilities at polling stations, and school facilities.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 is taking place on today, April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 89 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting | Key Points
The Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place today, April 19. A total 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories will be voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, starting Friday, April 19.
Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.
The states where voting is taking place in Phase 1 are: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.