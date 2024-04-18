How To Register To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections? Can NRIs Vote In India? - Voting FAQs Answered

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will commence from April 19 onwards. The voting will be held in seven phases, concluding on June 1. With just one day to go for the Lok Sabha elections polling, here are some frequently asked questions - answered.
The first phase of polling will begin on Friday with 102 constituencies heading to the polls across 21 states. The results for all seven phases will be declared on June 4. Follow Outlook India's Election 2024 LIVE Coverage.
Elections 2024 FAQs Answered
How to Register to Vote in India?
All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.
Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.
Which Forms Do I Need To Fill?
For general and new voters, Form 6 needs to be submitted. For NRI residents, form 6A needs to be submitted. Form 7 is used to update information on the voter roll and Form 8 is submitted to update personal information.
How To Download Voter ID Card Online?
Those without a voter ID card can download a digital version of their voter ID cards. The cards, also known as e-EPIC can be downloaded in a PDF format and stored on your mobile. To download the digital voter ID card, voters must be registered with NVSP. The digital voter ID card can be downloaded from the official website - voters.eci.gov.in.
How To Check Your Name On The Voters List?
Voters can check whether their name is mentioned on the electoral roll on the official website of the Election Commission of India - electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Voters would be required to select their state and then enter their EPIC Number provided on the voter card to check the voter list.
The electoral roll details can also be checked by entering their personal details or mobile number.
How To Check Polling Booth Details?
The polling booth details can be checked on the voter's slip provided to eligible voters. If they have not received a voters slip, the polling booth details can be checked online on the official ECI website.
How To Vote As An NRI?
NRIs would have to submit Form 6A when registering to become eligible to vote. After they are registered as voters, NRIs must show their passport at the polling station to vote.
When Will Election Results Be Announced?
As per the official announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes for the elections will begin on June 4. The results are expected to be announced on the same day.
How to Check Election Results Live?
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results will be covered across Indian publications and news media. The election results will also be covered by Outlook India. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.