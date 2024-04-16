Elections

Election FAQs - How To Change Name Or Address On Voter ID Card?

There are various situations in which individuals may need to update their name or residential address on their Voter ID Card and the process is explained below.

PTI
Voter ID card (Representational Image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The 18th Lok Sabha elections in India are scheduled to begin on April 19, 2024, and it is essential for all citizens to have valid Voter ID Cards in order to participate in the voting process.

Why would you need to change name or address on Voter ID Card?

There are various situations in which you may need to update the name or address on your Voter ID Card, such as incorrect name spelling, inaccurate address, age, or date of birth mentioned on the Election photo identity card (EPIC).

One may also move from one location to the other and require the change of address to be mentioned in their card.

How to change name or address on Voter ID Card?

In order to change the details of the card, one has to fill up the Form No. 8 which can be downloaded or completed online through the official website of the Election Commission.

To update the address on your Voter ID Card within the same constituency due to a recent relocation, one will need to complete Form No. 8A.

The procedure of filling both Form No. 8 and 8A is similar to Form No. 6 which is used for inclusion of one's name on the voters' list.

What do you need to change name or address on Voter ID Card?

Proper documentation and passport-sized photographs are necessary to fill up Form No. 8 and 8A.

Form No. 8

Form No. 8A

How to change Assembly Constituency ?

If a person shifts to an address in a different Assembly Constituency, they must update their voter ID card and voter list details by filling out Form No. 6 from the new Constituency.

This form requires providing previous registration information and attaching a photocopy of the old address voter ID card.

