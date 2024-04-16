Election FAQ: Don't Have A Voter Card? Know How You Can Still Cast Your Vote | Explained

As preparations for the high-octane Lok Sabha polls are reaching the final stage with few days left for the first phase of polling, voters across the nation are waiting eagerly to participate in the biggest festival of democracy by casting their valuable votes.
As per the detailed schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the entire electoral process will be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19, 2024, to the vote count on June 4, 2024.
In general, a voter ID, also referred to as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), holds significant importance in the process of casting votes as it is considered a crucial document.
However, not possessing a voter ID card is not a matter of concern anymore as according to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can vote in an election even without an ID card as long as that person's name is on the official voter list.
Here we will discuss steps of how to cast a vote without a voter card.
Step-by-step guide on how to vote without a voter ID card
The first step to take before participating in the electoral process, is to make sure that the name of the person concerned is enlisted on the official voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI) which confirms being a recognized eligible voter.
To get on the voter list, people are required to fill out and submit Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of their assembly constituency. It's a simple step to ensure they can vote in future elections. For general general voters, Form 6 needs to be filled out online while for those living overseas, it's Form 6A.
Make sure to enter the name, date of birth, and address correctly, and upload the required documents to complete the registration process.
Once the name is on the electoral roll, everyone have the right to vote, with or without a physical voter ID card. Being registered is what matters most when it comes to voting.