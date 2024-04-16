Election FAQ: Don't Have A Voter Card? Know How You Can Still Cast Your Vote | Explained

To get on the voter list, people are required to fill out and submit Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of their assembly constituency. It's a simple step to ensure they can vote in future elections. For general general voters, Form 6 needs to be filled out online while for those living overseas, it's Form 6A.

Make sure to enter the name, date of birth, and address correctly, and upload the required documents to complete the registration process.