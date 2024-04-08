Step-By-Step: How To Register For Voter ID For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

India is gearing up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which will take place between April 19 and June 4, 2024. The Voter ID is the primary identity document for citizens exercising their voting rights during the Lok Sabha Elections.
If you're eligible to vote but haven't yet registered, here's a quick guide to getting started as an active participant in the democratic process.
Who Is Eligible For Voter ID?
To cast their vote in India, an individual must be a citizen of the country. Eligibility to vote is granted to anyone aged 18 years or above. For newly turned 18-year-olds who are not yet on the voter list, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new provision.
This allows them to enroll as new voters, expanding eligibility beyond the previous requirement of being 18 years old by January 1. The process now permits citizens aged 17 and above to apply in advance for voter ID registration.
List of Documents Required:
To complete the voter ID registration process, applicants must provide a passport-sized photograph, along with copies of identity proof, address proof, and proof of date of birth.
Online Registration Process:
Visit the official website voters.eci.gov.in
Select 'New Registrations for General Electors' and proceed to fill Form 6.
Log in to the page using your credentials.
Upon creating an account, complete Form 6 with all the necessary details, attaching the required documents and photos.
Verify that all information is correctly filled in before clicking on Submit to finalise the process.
After submission, track your application status on the website using the provided ‘reference number and state name.’
Offline Registration:
New voters can visit the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in their locality to complete Form 6, providing the required documents for registration.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed compiling the voter list and temporarily suspended voter ID registrations until the conclusion of the elections. However, it is important to note that the registration process will resume immediately after the elections come to an end, ensuring that all eligible voters can participate in the democratic process.