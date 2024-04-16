Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Rally In Bihar Today; Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh Areas Gear Up For Phase 1 Voting

2024 Elections LIVE News: With less than a week left for the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, political parties across the nation are reaching the final rounds of their election campaigns. PM Narendra Modi is slated to hold a poll rally in Bihar today. As per the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling will commence on April 19 while the last phase is set to take place on June 1. To stay updated with election-related developments, keep an eye on Outlook.