Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Rally In Bihar Today; Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh Areas Gear Up For Phase 1 Voting

Chhattisgarh: Naxal-Hit Areas Gear Up For Phase-1 Polls
With three days left for Lok Sabha elections, polling teams leave by helicopter to Naxal-hit areas. In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur 11 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
Bastar will be the only seat to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Paper Cups, Stickers On Cylinders: Rajasthan's Bundi Adopts Unique Ideas To Spread Voting Awareness
Rajasthan's Bundi district administration adopted innovative ideas including stickers on gas cylinders and paper cups bearing messages to cast vote to raise electoral awareness and polling percentages for the Lok Sabha polls.
This district comprises the Kota parliamentary constituency and a section of the Bhilwara constituency, both of which will go to poll in the second phrase on April 26.
According to Bundi District Collector Akshaya Godara, around 1 lakh paper cups bearing messages on voter awareness are being distributed for free to tea stall vendors as this could act as a talking point for people at these shops.
Electoral Bond, The Biggest Extortion Racket: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi In Kerala
While addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi over the electoral bonds issue on Monday. The Congress MP claimed that though the prime minister said it was designed to bring transparency in political funding, the BJP government did everything possible to prevent the names of donors and donation dates from being revealed.
"It (electoral bond) is the biggest extortion racket on the planet. It is a way to steal from the people of India, and it was organised and conceptualised by the prime minister himself," alleged the former Congress chief who is seeking re-election from Wayanad.
PM Modi To Visit Bihar Today, Rallies Scheduled
Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar today to address the public.
As per reports, PM Modi will be speaking at rallies in both Gaya and Purnia district.
Home Voting In J&K's Udhampur
The process of 'home voting' to ensure a more inclusive Lok Sabha polls commenced on Monday in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, with a remarkable 92 per cent turnout on the first day, officials said.
Elderly and differently-abled persons exercised their franchise through postal ballots from their homes in different places of Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, all part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled for polling in the first phase on April 19.
"Out of 621 eligible electors, 92 per cent cast their votes under these categories in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency," Rakesh Minhas , the Returning Officer for the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, told PTI on Monday evening.
Lok Saba Polls 2024: Highlights
With three days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.
As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
The Election Commission urged for an inclusive and participative Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to take place as they promised to provide home voting facility for voters above the age of 85 and the ones with physical disabilities.
To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for voters aged above 85 and voters with physical disabilities of 40 per cent benchmark.
Additionally the polling stations will have volunteers to help the voters in need along with wheelchairs & transport facility for a seamless experience.