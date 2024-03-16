Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Provide Home Voting For Elder, PwD Voters, To Ensure 'Inclusive' Polling Booths

To help the voters experience smooth election process, the Election Commission has listed few assured minimum facilities for every polling booth.

Trisha Majumder
March 16, 2024
Elder voters to avail home voting Photo: X/@ECISVEEP
The Election Commission urged for an inclusive and participative Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to take place as they promised to provide home voting facility for voters above the age of 85 and the ones with physical disabilities.

CEC Rajiv Kumar during the press conference held on March 16 to announce the dates for Lok Sabha elections and State Assemblies, he spoke about other factors related to the event of elections.

Home Voting Facility

To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for -

1. Voters aged above 85

2. Voters with physical disabilities of 40 per cent benchmark.

Additionally the polling stations will have volunteers to help the voters in need along with wheelchairs & transport facility for a seamless experience.

How To Enrol For Home Voting?

Voters wishing to cast their votes from home must apply through Form 12-D to the returning officer of their respective constituency.

The Election Commission has mentioned that the access to Form 12-D should be easy for voters.

This application should be submitted within five days of the election notification.

Inclusive Voting Facilities

The PwD voters can also use Saksham App for further assistance and guidance for the voting procedure.

The EC has also promised to build permanent Assured Minimum Facilities including ramps where the polling booths are schools and they have called it "a gift of election process to students".

The pregnant women voters will also be provided with assistance in the booths.

What Are Assured Minimum Facilities?

To help the voters experience smooth election process, the Election Commission has listed few assured minimum facilities for every polling booth.

  • Drinking water

  • Toilets

  • Signage

  • Ramp/Wheelchair

  • Help Desk

  • Voter Facilitation centre

  • Sufficient Light

  • Shed

