Shivraj Patil, Former Union Home Minister And Lok Sabha Speaker, Dies At 90

Shivraj Patil, 90, passes away at his Latur residence after brief illness.
Served as Union Home Minister (2004–2008) and 10th Lok Sabha Speaker (1991–1996).
Also held posts as Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator (2010–2015).
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil died on Friday morning at his residence ‘Devghar’ in his hometown of Latur, Maharashtra, after a brief illness, family sources told PTI. He was 90.
Patil is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters, PTI reported.
A veteran parliamentarian, Patil served as the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha between 1991 and 1996. He later held the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015, according to PTI.
Born on 12 October 1935, Patil began his political career as the municipal council chief of Latur before being elected as a Maharashtra MLA in the early 1970s. He subsequently represented Latur in the Lok Sabha seven times, though he was defeated by BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 elections.
A Congress leader recalled Patil’s demeanour, saying, “Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations.”
He was also recognised for his extensive reading, careful study, and articulate presentation. “His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time,” the party leader added.
(With inputs from PTI)