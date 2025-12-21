Maharashtra Municipal Poll Vote Counting Begins Today

There was no opposition to the elections held to select the presidents and members of the Angar Nagar Panchayat and Dondaicha Municipal Council. Additionally, there was no contest in the elections to choose the Jammer municipal president.



The BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are among the ruling alliance partners running against one another in some areas.



With "friendly fights" between the alliances and the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) squabbling, the poll struggle took on multiple dimensions.