Maharashtra Municipal Poll Vote Counting Begins Today

Voting concludes for presidents and members; results to be counted on December 21.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Civic Poll Vote Counting Begins Today
Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Polling ended at 5.30 pm for presidents and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and 143 vacant posts.

  • Till afternoon, voter turnout stood at 47.04%; a case of impersonation was reported in Nashik district.

  • Counting for all 286 civic bodies will begin at 10 am on December 21 amid Mahayuti–MVA contest and intra-alliance fights.

Vote counting for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra—including those that cast ballots on December 2—will commence today at 10 a.m. the State Election Commission has said.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, voting for the president and members of 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats throughout Maharashtra, as well as for 143 open member positions in these local organisations, concluded, according to officials.

BY Outlook News Desk

Prominent local bodies included Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district.

At 7:30 a.m., voting began. The State Election Commission said that 47.04% of voters have cast ballots as of Saturday afternoon. According to organisers, the final turnout number will be released on Sunday.

Six wards in Nashik district’s Sinnar, Ozar and Chandwad that went to polls on Saturday recorded 49.47 per cent voting. In Ward No. 2 in Sinnar, a 25-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to vote by impersonating his brother using a fake Aadhaar card, they said.

263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were up for election in the first phase.

There was no opposition to the elections held to select the presidents and members of the Angar Nagar Panchayat and Dondaicha Municipal Council. Additionally, there was no contest in the elections to choose the Jammer municipal president.

The BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are among the ruling alliance partners running against one another in some areas.

With "friendly fights" between the alliances and the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) squabbling, the poll struggle took on multiple dimensions.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

