Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, the Election Commission of India has started issuing voter slips and sending them to the houses of the eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters have received their voter slips.
With several voters yet to receive their voter slips, a common question arises - can I still cast a vote in the elections without a slip?
The answer is YES. Eligible voters can vote without the slips if their name is mentioned on the electoral roll.
Voters can check whether their name is mentioned on the electoral roll on the official website of the Election Commission of India - electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Voters would be required to select their state and then enter their EPIC Number provided on the voter card to check the voter list.
Voters can also enter their details or mobile number to check if they are mentioned on the electoral roll.
After entering the details, voters will be able to check and download the details of their respective polling stations.
In case the voters don't have a Voter ID card but are mentioned in the electoral roll, they can still cast their vote by showing other government IDs recognised by the ECI, such as - Aadhar, PAN Card, Passport, etc.
The 2024 elections will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The second phase will be held on April 26, followed by the third phase on May 7. The fourth, fifth and sixth phases of the Lok Sabha Elections will be on May 13, May 20 and May 25.
The seventh and final phase will be held on June 1 to conclude the polling. As per the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will be held on June 4.