Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 4 | Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India announced on Friday that elections for the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The elections will cover 90 constituencies across the region and the results will be declared on October 4.
The decision to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir comes after repeated calls from regional political parties to conduct polls at the earliest, following the dissolution of the elected government in 2018. The last assembly election in the region was held in 2014.
Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—in 2019. The Election Commission had sent a three member delegation to consult all stakeholders in the matter and to judge the preparedness of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory to conduct elections. There have also been concerns due to an uptick in terror attacks in the region.
Previously, Jammu and Kashmir had 87 constituencies. The new arrangement includes 90 constituencies, with 47 in the Kashmir region and 43 in the Jammu region. Additionally, 24 seats are reserved for Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Recap Of 2014 Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections
In 2014, Jammu and Kashmir, then a state, conducted elections across 87 constituencies. The elections were held in five phases from November 25 to December 20. The results led to an unusual coalition government formation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aligning with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
On March 1, 2015, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, took the oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He passed away on January 7, 2016, leading to a brief period of governor’s rule. Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP leader, succeeded him as Chief Minister.
In June 2018, the BJP ended its alliance with the PDP, leading to the dissolution of the coalition government and Mehbooba Mufti’s resignation. The state was placed under governor's rule once more. Governor Satya Pal Malik chose to dissolve the state assembly.
On December 20, 2018, President's Rule was imposed on the state. Subsequently, Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood with the abrogation of Section 370 in August 2019. The region remained without a chief minister for six years.
Jammu and Kashmir’s 2024 Lok Sabha Election
2024 Lok Sabha Election was the first election in the state since article 370 abrogation. National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) each won two seats, while Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh also secured a seat.
Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lost in the Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies, respectively. The region recorded the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years, according to the Election Commission.
The Union Territory voted in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth phases of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, April 26, May 13, May 20 and May 25 respectively. One of the UT’s five constituencies voted in each phase.