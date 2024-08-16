Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 1, Results On Oct 4| Full Schedule

The Election Commission announced on Friday that voting for the Haryana assembly election 2024 will take place in a single phase on October 1, while the counting of votes will happen on October 4, coinciding with that of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.
The term of the legislative assemblies of Haryana is scheduled to end on November 3. The Election Commission recently visited the state to oversee the poll preparedness.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5 Spentember
Last Date of Nominations: 12 September
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 13 September
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 16 September
Date of Poll : 1 October
Date of Counting : 4 October
Date before which election shall be completed : 6 October
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results Date
The counting of the Haryana Assembly voting will take place on October 4.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019
The previous Haryana Legislative Assembly election took place on October 21, 2019, to choose 90 members of the assembly.
The voter turnout was 68.20% and the results were announced on October 24, 2019.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won the elections as the single largest party and formed alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party and seven Independent MLAs.
Manohar Lal Khattar from the BJP was sworn in as Chief Minister, and Dushyant Chautala from the JJP became Deputy Chief Minister in their new coalition government. Later when Khattar stepped down as CM, Nayab Singh took his place.
Haryana: Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In Haryana, the Congress made significant strides by securing five Lok Sabha seats, delivering a blow to the ruling BJP, which saw its representation drop from 10 seats to five.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won all 10 seats in Haryana.
In this election, the primary contest was between the BJP and the Congress, which had aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Candidates from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which contested all 10 seats, and those from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which contested seven and nine seats respectively, faced a major loss.