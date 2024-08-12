Haryana: Former AAP Leader Expelled From BJP Hours After Joining Party For His ‘Controversial Past’

Hours after joining BJP in Haryana, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Sandeep Kumar was expelled from the party. Kumar’s expulsion from the party came six hours after BJP reportedly discovered about his “controversial past” which he allegedly tried to conceal.
"Sandeep Kumar has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for hiding certain facts about his past life," Haryana BJP in-charge Surendra Puniya said on X.
Kumar reportedly was involved in several controversies as Delhi Minister. In 2016, Kumar was removed from the Delhi Cabinet on, after a CD emerged showing him in a compromising position with two women, reported India Today.
“He was subsequently arrested by Delhi Police on September 3, 2016, after a woman accused him of giving her a spiked drink, raping her, and filming the act. The video went viral on social media, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his ministerial post,” the above report mentioned.
It also stated, “The victim claimed she was exploited under the pretence of receiving a ration card, while Kumar denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to defame him.”
Earlier, Kumar also raked row by dedicating a government school to his wife, Ritu. Kumar had claimed he touched his wife’s feet daily.
Kumar rose to prominence in 2015 after defeating five-time MLA Jai Kishan and was subsequently inducted as a minister in Kejriwal's government.
Prior to joining the BJP, Kumar formed his political outfit, 'Kirti Kisan Shere Punjab,' in 2021. He had joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.