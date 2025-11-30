MCD Bypolls: 12.63% Turnout Till 11:30 AM

580 booths with EVMs/VVPATs and CAPF deployment highest in Chandni Mahal.
51 contestants (26 women), BJP defends 9 seats with 8 female nominees, AAP eyes 3 with 6, Congress fields 5 women on anti-graft plank.
Prestige face-off post-BJP's February win; campaigning ends November 28 with development vs. hooliganism narratives
The Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) expressed confidence in conducting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections smoothly across 12 wards on Sunday, November 30, with robust security and EVM deployment, as a triangular contest unfolded between the BJP, AAP, and Congress for control of key civic seats.
A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are vying for positions in these bypolls, triggered by the promotion of 11 councillors to the Delhi Assembly and one to the Lok Sabha following the BJP's February victory. The BJP, holding a majority with 116 seats in the 238-member MCD House, aims to retain nine of its strongholds, such as Shalimar Bagh (B) and Dwarka (B), while the AAP seeks to reclaim three wards like Chandni Chowk and Dakshinpuri.
Polling commenced at 7:30 a.m. and will conclude at 5:30 p.m., with 580 polling booths set up at 143 locations, manned by 2,320 personnel, 580 Home Guards, and 13 companies of Central Armed Police Forces.
Live webcasting from the SEC headquarters ensures transparency, and Delhi Metro services have been extended from 4 a.m. to facilitate voters and staff. Voter turnout reached 12.63% by 11:30 a.m., with Chandni Mahal recording the highest participation, as officials anticipate a higher overall figure by evening.
Campaigning wrapped up on November 28 with BJP leaders like Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva highlighting governance achievements and promising to revive stalled projects, while AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the rivals of "hooliganism" and unkept promises.
Congress chief Devender Yadav positioned his party as an anti-corruption force, appealing to end "politics of lies." The BJP fields the most women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5), in what remains a symbolic contest unlikely to alter the MCD's power balance but crucial for party morale ahead of 2027. Counting is scheduled for December 3, with results expected to reflect civic sentiments post-BJP's assembly triumph of 48 out of 70 seats.