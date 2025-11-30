MCD Bypolls: 12.63% Turnout Till 11:30 AM

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are vying for positions in these bypolls, triggered by the promotion of 11 councillors to the Delhi Assembly and one to the Lok Sabha following the BJP's February victory. The BJP, holding a majority with 116 seats in the 238-member MCD House, aims to retain nine of its strongholds, such as Shalimar Bagh (B) and Dwarka (B), while the AAP seeks to reclaim three wards like Chandni Chowk and Dakshinpuri.