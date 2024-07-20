'Rs 1,000 Per Month, Free Electricity': Kejriwal's 5 Guarantees For Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, launched five "Kejriwal's guarantees" for poll-bound Haryana on Saturday, promising a range of benefits for the state's residents. The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.
The guarantees include:
- Free electricity for domestic category
- Free medical treatment and opening of mohalla clinics
- Free education
- Rs 1,000 per month for every woman in Haryana
- Employment for youngsters
The Delhi chief minister, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.
Besides Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak were also present during the launch of "Kejriwal ki five guarantees" in Panchkula.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh urged people to ensure that the AAP forms its government in Haryana. He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over several issues, including the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment.
Singh said that the AAP offers "guarantees" whereas the BJP just makes "false and hollow" promises to the public.
The AAP has already said it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. Though the party has contested several polls in Haryana, as not yet experienced electoral triumph in the region.