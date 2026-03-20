From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

“Gudhipadwa is Marathi new year, but for years it has been projected as a Hindu New Year. The similar kind of homogeneous cultural activities and events are carried out by different organisations and groups which propagate Hindutva. We wanted to assert our bahujan identity and Marathikaran (Politicisation of Marathi Identity for prosperity & development) therefore we organised first of its kind Marathi New Year Rally where we talk about our issues, carry our symbols of pride such as chitrarath of Hutama Smarak.” said Dr Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas kendra.