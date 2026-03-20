From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

Rally organised by Marathi Abhyas Kendra centred on Marathi schools, jobs and housing, moving beyond festive symbolism.
Organisers framed it as a Bahujan-led cultural assertion against dominant Hindutva narratives
Diverse participation from writers, workers and activists highlighted growing socio-political mobilisation around Marathi identity.
Paigambar Shaikh, 40, travelled from Pune to Mumbai for an unique Nava Varsha Swagat Yatra (New Year Procession Rally) in Mumbai. Shaikh, while observing last couple of Rozas (Ramadan fast) amid Eid preparations decided to attend this Gudhipadwa rally organised by the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, to witness the first of its kind, bahujan centric cultural event that echoed the issues of masses, unlike most Shobhayatras (Gudhipadwa rallies in Mumbai).
More than thousand people participated in this procession which began from Sanyukta Maharashtra Art Gallery at Shivaji Park and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel on March 19.
The chitraraths (Art Installations) which depict the housing crisis of Marathi people in Mumbai, Hutatma Smarak - which symbolises solidarity of workers and farmers who martyred for the unified Maharashtra with Mumbai; were attractions of this procession.
The Rally began around 8.30 am from Sanyukta Maharashtra Art Gallery at Shivaji Park. It began with singing Maharashtra Geet (Pride song of the Maharashtra state). The map of the state was made with Rangoli and participants added colours to it. People carried a variety of posters with messaging of ‘Save Marathi schools’, livelihood for Marathi people and housing issues faced by Marathi people.
Thousands walked a four kilometers stretch from Shivaji Park to Parel with slogans and songs. There were no drums, trumpets, extravagant flower decorations, saffron flags, big Rangolis on the streets or anything which is seen in the usual Gudhipadwa rallies. People walked for a cause as a Marathi new year celebration.
“I travelled from Pune to Mumbai for this rally, because the idea itself resonates with me. The issue of Marathi schools and Marathi Manoos is significantly important. The unity of workers and farmers, memories of Sanyukta Maharashtra movement and Shaheer Amar Shaikh’s contribution in it gives me inspiration to not only celebrate an event but to work on these issues. I feel welcomed here.” said Shikah who travelled from Pune.
The event was also unique because it had bookstalls, T-shirts carrying Marathi quotes, goodies associated with Marathi language and culture were being sold at the culmination point. Bookstalls are unusual to be seen at Gudhipadwa rallies in Girgaon, Dadar, Dombivli which has years of a cultural history.
Young writers and poets Pradeep Kokare, Akshay Shimpi, Swapnil Pathare, Sai Tambe, Marathi actors Prajakta Hanamghar, Sameer Khandekar participated in a rally.
“Gudhipadwa is Marathi new year, but for years it has been projected as a Hindu New Year. The similar kind of homogeneous cultural activities and events are carried out by different organisations and groups which propagate Hindutva. We wanted to assert our bahujan identity and Marathikaran (Politicisation of Marathi Identity for prosperity & development) therefore we organised first of its kind Marathi New Year Rally where we talk about our issues, carry our symbols of pride such as chitrarath of Hutama Smarak.” said Dr Deepak Pawar, president of the Marathi Abhyas kendra.
“Since it's the first year of such an event, we didn’t expect such a huge response from people, it's a hopeful sign that people deeply care about Marathi identity and Marathikaran. Our idea is to create a pan Maharashtra platform for the new version of cultural politics of Maharashtra- Sanyukta Maharashtra 2.O. Unity of Marathi Manoos, politics rooted in Bahujan Marathi identity, will lead Maharashtra in a new direction of hope and development - This we call as a Maharashtra-Dharma which counters the hindutvavadi cultural politics” adds Dr Pawar.
For many like Pradeep Kokare, a young writer and poet, these are the spaces of celebration where they feel resonated with the cultural associations rooted in Bahujan identity.
“I have never attended any of the Shobhayatras in Girgaon, Dadar or elsewhere because I can’t relate to the brahminical monolithic celebrations of Gudhipadva. This is the first time I participated in a Gudhipadva rally. The language people speak, symbols they carry and more importantly issues that were being discussed made me feel I belong here.” said Kokare.
The Rally culminated at Kamgar Maidan at Parel. Former MP and founder of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghantana, Raju Shetti who walked through the rally, extended his wishes to the participants and Marathi Abhyas Kendra.
“Gudhipadva also means buying a new notebook, slate and enrolling children in schools in rural Maharashtra.”said Shetti while sharing his childhood memories of Gudhipadva at the Public meeting during culmination of the rally.
“Marathi Abhyas kendra and allied organisations will keep organising many such events throughout the year, where people across the caste and religious groups will be welcomed to form a formidable force to work on issues that Marathi people face.” said Dr Pawar of Marathi Abhyas kendra in his concluding remarks.
Renowned writers Sanjeev Chandorkar, Sunil Tambe, Saby Pareira, Jalindar Sarode - leader of Teachers association and few former textile mill workers also participated in the event. The housing issue of textile mill workers was mentioned and the organisers, participants expressed their solidarity and support.
The working class, which is mostly alienated from such festivals and seen carrying patromax or drumrolls to entertain others, was at the epicenter of this event, where their participation was joyous.
Pravin Gulve, who works in a factory near Turbhe travelled from Dombivali to Dadar for this event. “I work 12 hours everyday, work is precarious. We don’t get time to celebrate festivals. Here, I feel, I am heard, I can connect with few people, therefore I came.” says Gulve.
Praksah Reddy, senior communist activist and leader of CPI participated along with young activists from All India students federation-AISF. However, there was no presence of activists of leaders of political parties such as Shiv sena-UBT, MNS which capitalise Marathi identity for political, electoral gains.
Gudhipadwa, the beginning of Marathi new year, has been celebrated in Maharashtra for years with many cultural associations and practices. Scholars like Sanjay Sonwani writes in his blog on history, "Gautamiputra Satkarni- the satvahan Maratha king defeated Nahapana- a Shak Kshatrapa king on this day, therefore Gudhipadwa is celebrated as a Vijay Divas (Victory Day)." Satvahans protected Dakkhan (South of India) from attacks and occupation of foreign dynasties, therefore Gudhipadwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc. In southern states it is called as 'Ughadi'
The section of the society also believes that it is celebrated as a of Shivaji Maharaj’s military triumph.
People in Maharashtra across different social groups celebrate Gudhipadwa with Rangoli, flowers decoration, marigold and mango leaves, sweets, Puranpoli and a variety of food. The household celebrations are warm and simple, with seasonal delicacies. The public celebrations are becoming extravagant, more with the influence of new media, pop culture and rising hindutvavadi cultural influence.
People who participate in Public processions mostly in Girgaon, Dombivli etc, wear traditional attires. Women drape nauwari saree. Traditional music instruments such as drums, trumpet are being used for music and dance. With the growing pop cultural influence women wearing nauwari saree participate in bike rallies. They also perform dance on the streets. Feta (Turban) with nauwari saree has become a popular attire among urban middle class women.
However, these celebrations are limited to urban middle class, especially brahmin neighbourhoods. In rural Maharashtra Gudhipadwa is different everywhere. Marathi Abhyas Kendra's unique rally represents the diverse culture of celebrating a festival, drawing inspiration from bahujan icons.