Being the most important day for the Sikh community, Baisakhi is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in the northern state of Punjab. It is the day when the foundation of Khalsa was established and hence it is an auspicious holy day for the Sikh community, the majority of which resides in the state of Punjab. The history of this festival justifies the spectacular celebration of it specifically within the Punjab region. Streets filled with colorful parades, band marching, decorated floats, and the sound of Bhangra beats mixed with the freshness of the spring season. Gurudwaras are filled with visitors partaking in the customs of the festival, worshipping and serving the community through the medium of Langar Sewa. Associated with the values of Sikhism, which are practiced strongly during the festival, it is a great fusion of frolic celebrations, communal unity, spiritual music, and rich cultural values.