US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Five-time grand slam champion Alcaraz teamed up with 2021 US Open victor Raducanu for the event, but they were swiftly beaten 4-2 4-2 by Draper and Pegula

  • The pair lost 4-2 4-2 to Draper and Pegula.

  • Djokovic sailed through in his Round of 16 event

  • US Open 2025 mixed doubles event has courted controversy

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula as the US Open's new-look mixed doubles draw got underway on Tuesday.

This year's mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows is dominated by established names from the singles circuit, with 16 pairs competing in shortened matches with a $1m prize pool. 

Until the final, only four games will be required to win a set, with no advantage scoring in place and a 10-point tie-break deciding any match that goes to one set all. 

Five-time grand slam champion Alcaraz teamed up with 2021 US Open victor Raducanu for the event, but they were swiftly beaten 4-2 4-2 by Draper and Pegula.

Draper whipped a big forehand past fellow Brit Raducanu on match point to seal the top-seeded pair's victory inside 51 minutes.

Earlier on Monday, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori – who won the mixed doubles title under the old format last year – eased through the first two rounds in straight sets.

They overcame home favourite Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina 4-2 4-2 in the last 16, then saw off Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev 4-1 4-2 in their second match, after that duo had eliminated Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka.

The Italians' status as the only doubles specialists to receive a wildcard has caused controversy, and they described the new format as "a profound injustice" when the plans were confirmed on Monday.

Vavassori said between their two victories: "We are playing for all the doubles players that could not compete here. We will try to do our best."

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud also got through two matches without dropping a set, overcoming American duo Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, then Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, both by 4-1 4-2 scorelines.

But there was less luck for Novak Djokovic, who teamed up with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic for a 4-2 5-3 defeat to Russians Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva.

Published At:
