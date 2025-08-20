Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

- Delhi CM was attacked during her Jan Sunvai session on Wednesday.
- A man handed her some papers, and then allegedly attacked her. He has been detained.
- Security has been beefed up at the camp office and the investigation behind the motive is underway.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during a public hearing at her Civil Lines residence, triggering political outrage and raising questions over security arrangements.
A man, aged around 35, approached the Chief Minister during the weekly Jan Sunvai session, handed her some papers, attempted to pull her towards him and then allegedly attacked her. He has been detained, and further inquiry is underway.
The accused has been identified as Rajesh Bhaiji, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.
"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, PTI reported.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva briefed the reporters that CM Gupta is "shaken", however, she is doing fine.
"During the 'Jan Sunwai' this morning, the CM was interacting with the public as usual when a man approached her, handed over some papers and suddenly caught her hand, attempting to pull her towards him.
"In the scuffle that followed, people overpowered him... His identity and other details are being investigated by the police," he added.
Sachdeva denied reports that the CM was slapped or a stone was pelted at her. Such incidents in politics are unacceptable, he said, adding that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue, PTI reported.
He added that Gupta is doing fine. she taking rest and will continue with her scheduled programmes for the day, he added.
After the incident, Senior Delhi Police officers rushed to her residence, which has since been secured. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed about the incident.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, including the motive of the attacker and possible security lapses.
PTI reported an eyewitness' account, who said, "We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM... he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person." Shailender Kumar, a man who had come with a complaint regarding sewer issues in his locality, said, "We heard that someone has slapped the chief minister. This is not right."
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Delhi CM Atishi also condemned the incident and hoped Gupta was safe and the police will take strong action against the guilty.
(with PTI inputs)