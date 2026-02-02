'Jo Dooba So Paar’ Review: How Khusrau’s Century-Old Poems Define Love Even Today

Centuries later, in the modern world, we are still asking the same question. As the United States threatens to invade a new country every fine morning, as dignitaries argue over technicalities — is there a ‘famine’ in Gaza yet, or is it merely death by starvation? — and as Ukrainian soldiers await the European Union’s help to defend their borders against Russia, the question returns with undiminished force: how does love stop war? Does anything stop war at all?