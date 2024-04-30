‘Dream Scenario’ On Lionsgate Play Movie Review: Nicolas Cage’s Surreal Yet Beautiful Symphony Is Too Hard To Miss Out On

Kristoffer Borgli’s writing and direction is the best part about ‘Dream Scenario’. While you know, right from the time you saw the trailer, that the concept isn’t humanly possible, but within the first 15 minutes of the film you’re totally convinced that this is something can happen. The emotions feel real even if the scenario seems absurd. You can feel the emotions of living like a nobody all your life. You can relate to the feeling of how it would be to suddenly become famous someday. The set up might be surreal but the sentiments are sheer perfection. Kristoffer Borgli has managed to nail that brilliantly. He also edited the film also very crisply. Things happen very smoothy and swiftly. While the feel of the film is very slow, but the pace of the film isn’t.