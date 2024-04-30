‘Dream Scenario’ On Lionsgate Play Movie Review: Nicolas Cage’s Surreal Yet Beautiful Symphony Is Too Hard To Miss Out On

Lionsgate Play’s latest presentation ‘Dream Scenario’ is definitely a great pick for the week. It’s filled with a good star cast, a reputed production house backing it and some great reviews from film festivals for the filmmakers. ‘Dream Scenario’ had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. It went on to have a limited theatrical release, got nominated at quite a few awards as well. Finally, it’s released on OTT after a long delay. Here’s all you need to know about the film.
‘Dream Scenario’: Story
Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) is a listless family man and tenured professor with an affinity for evolutionary biology and anxiety regarding his own anonymity. One day, he discovers he has begun to appear in other people’s dreams at an exponential rate. As in life, his presence in these dreams is banal and non-intrusive – he’s simply there, staring indifferently at the fantasies and nightmares of strangers. Nonetheless, he becomes an overnight celebrity, and is soon showered with the attention he has long been denied. But when Paul encounters a dreamer whose visions of him differ substantially from the norm, he finds himself grappling with the Faustian bargain of fame as his dream-selves start inexplicably becoming violent within their respective sub consciousnesses.
‘Dream Scenario’: Performances
Nicolas Cage gives such a natural performance that you’re left wondering why he has fallen through thr cracks of Hollywood and isn’t considered one of the all-time greats. Not only does he look the part pretty perfectly, he even gets the anguish and frustration of the character to its core. The way he manages to make the character his own is brilliant. No one could have played the part as typically as he has done it.
None of the other supporting characters have any noteworthy appearances which you would remember for long.
‘Dream Scenario’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Kristoffer Borgli’s writing and direction is the best part about ‘Dream Scenario’. While you know, right from the time you saw the trailer, that the concept isn’t humanly possible, but within the first 15 minutes of the film you’re totally convinced that this is something can happen. The emotions feel real even if the scenario seems absurd. You can feel the emotions of living like a nobody all your life. You can relate to the feeling of how it would be to suddenly become famous someday. The set up might be surreal but the sentiments are sheer perfection. Kristoffer Borgli has managed to nail that brilliantly. He also edited the film also very crisply. Things happen very smoothy and swiftly. While the feel of the film is very slow, but the pace of the film isn’t.
Benjamin Loeb’s cinematography sets the mood and feel for the film very nicely. He has set up the film in a mundane city where the loneliness feels even more real and the overall pathos of the situation comes out even better. It’s not that he has done something extraordinary to the camera angles and all, but just by keeping it simple and slowing things down, he has been able to get the necessary set up for the film impeccably.
Owen Pallett’s music is also good. It sets you up for the highs and lows in emotional outflows. The background score makes you give that perfect feel of being right in the midst of all that’s happening.
‘Dream Scenario’: Cast & Crew
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Lily Bird, Jessica Clement, David Klein, Cara Volchoff, Noah Centineo, Nicholas Braun, Amber Midthunder, Lily Gao
Available On: Lionsgate Play
Duration: 1 Hour 42 Minutes
‘Dream Scenario’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Dream Scenario’ proves A24 Films’ hold on how to make a great film. They really know how to hit the spot perfectly but at the same time, they make sure that the film doesn’t end up being too corny for taste. Throughout the film you’re constantly wondering, ‘What if this actually happens’, and that’s where you start associating this crazy concept to your regular mundane things, which also have a similar feel. Getting that realism into play is a great move by Kristoffer Borgli. Nicolas Cage was at his best, even when at the very end he leaves you open-ended whether he is actually dreaming or trying to make things happen in reality for him. It’s a Poignant One Time Watch. I am going with 4 stars.