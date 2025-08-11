Abir Gulaal will be releasing on August 29 worldwide except India
Earlier, it was scheduled for theatrical release on May 9, 2025
It faced boycott calls in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir
Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal, which was scheduled for theatrical release on May 9, 2025, was stalled in India following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which took the lives of at least 26 people. The romantic drama is reportedly taking the Sardaar Ji 3 route by skipping its release in India. It will release overseas in August, reported PTI.
Abir Gulaal to release worldwide except India?
A source close to the film told the news agency that Abir Gulaal will release in theatres in over 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
"Abir Gulaal will be releasing on August 29 worldwide except India. It is releasing in 75+ countries like UK, UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," the source told PTI.
In the UK, the film will be distributed by Indian Stories Limited.
Abir Gulaal controversy
Post the terror attack, there were calls for a ban on the film. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also released a statement, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.
"Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal.
"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the federation said.
The film body also said that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.
Fawad and Vaani even faced backlash after they participated in film’s promotion for a song launch in Dubai, on April 20.
As per reports, two songs from the film — Khudaya Ishq, and Angrezi Rangrasiya, — were also removed from YouTube India.
Abir Gulaal has been produced by Vivek B Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi.