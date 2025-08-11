Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna Resigns After ‘Vote Theft’ Comment

1: Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna resigned on Monday following his remarks on Karnataka's voter irregularities claims.
Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna resigned on Monday amid remarks on Karnataka's “vote theft” claims made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress high command asked state’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remove Rajanna from the Cabinet after his comments, The Hindu reported.
The Chief Minister is expected to give an official statement of Rajanna's resignation in the Legislative Assembly.
Rajanna reportedly said, “When was the voter list prepared? It was during our government’s tenure. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed?” Hindustan Times quoted the Karnataka minister.
He further stated, “These irregularities did take place, that’s the truth. They happened right in front of our eyes and we should feel ashamed. We didn’t act then, and we must be more alert in the future.”
He mentioned that the leader’s duty is to raise matters timely when draft electoral rolls are published, instead of remaining silent and bringing up issues later, Hindustan Times reported.
Rajanna's remarks go against claims of voter details irregularities in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura constituency, alleged by Gandhi’s on Thursday.
Gandhi, with Congress’ top leadership, also convened a rally in Bengaluru in the days that followed.