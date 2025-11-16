Fadnavis Warns Congress's Baseless 'Vote Theft' Claims Will Invite More Defeats

Fadnavis's remarks come amid ongoing controversy sparked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, as well as in Haryana, Karnataka, and now Bihar. Gandhi has demanded the release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage, citing anomalies like a 29,219-voter increase in Fadnavis's Nagpur South West constituency between the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly polls. A Vote for Democracy (VFD) report on August 16 flagged irregularities in Maharashtra's polls, but Fadnavis countered by referencing BJP MLA Atul Bhosale's revelations from Satara district, where evidence showed relatives and aides of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan allegedly casting votes in multiple constituencies during the November 2024 election.