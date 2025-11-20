The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Another respondent was a vegetable seller whom I saw bringing his cart to the side of the road and getting deeply engrossed in observing the CPI(ML) candidate during his jan sampark public meeting in Phulwari. I asked him, “What is a significant issue for him in this election?” He answered, “Whosoever will make the conditions of my neighborhood better, pointing me to the potholes and the garbage lying bare on the road”. When I asked what he thinks about the SIR process and the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign of Gandhi, he hesitantly said, “I didn’t face any issues, and one of my relatives’ names was initially cut, but then he filled out a form, and the name was added. I don’t think anyone who wanted to get their name added was stopped. It’s a different story for those who didn’t approach the officials or who weren’t here. But that won’t affect elections; ultimately, anyone who wants to vote will be able to vote. I personally think Gandhi is wasting time on it. People here care about development, he should talk about that if he wants to be taken seriously…”